Bend’s Pole Pedal Paddle canceled for 2021, for 2nd straight year

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Mt. Bachelor Sports Education Foundation, a nonprofit entity that owns and operates the SELCO Pole Pedal Paddle, has made the decision to cancel the event for a second year in a row, organizers announced Wednesday.

The event has been held the third week in May in Bend for 43 years.

“Out of abundance of caution, we believe it is appropriate to postpone the SELCO Pole Pedal Paddle until May 21, 2022. Over half of the participants travel from outside of Central Oregon to compete in the event. Even with limiting participation, we believe the race would be extremely hard to produce given the current state guidelines,” said Race Director, Molly Cogswell-Kelley.

“One of the most unique features of the SELCO Pole Pedal Paddle is the transition exchange areas where fans, teammates and support crew gather," she continued. "Not being able to gather in these areas would seriously diminish the overall experience of the race.”

The word of PPP's second cancellation came as Deschutes County faces loosened COVID-19 restrictions, starting Friday, for indoor and outdoor gatherings, with the promise of more to come as cases fall and vaccine shipments rise.

But Cogswell-Kelly told NewsChannel 21 that even if they did proceed, "it would be such a different event" from the traditional multi-sport race.

MBSEF is a nonprofit race training organization that relies on income generated from this and other events to offset the company’s operating costs.

The PPP allows MBSEF to subsidize race and program training fees for over 650 youth athletes every year. It is MBSEF’s largest fundraiser and a financial hardship on the organization to postpone the SELCO Pole Pedal Paddle.

“We understand the disappointment of the competitors and our volunteers; however, MBSEF wants to ensure that the community, volunteers, racers and all other entities that are involved in the event are kept safe and healthy.” In closing, Ms. Cogswell-Kelly said, “we look forward to holding the race next May, when conditions for this unique multisport event will be more conducive to gathering.”

MBSEF will roll over all paid 2020 registrations to the 2022 race. If you would like to donate to MBSEF, please visit our website at www.mbsef.org and click on the Donate button. As a 501(c)(3), MBSEF will send all donors a donation receipt.