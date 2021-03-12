Delayed La Pine Transit Center project due for completion by summer

Top Stories

Has been in the city's plans for years, originally was due last year

LA PINE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- It's been years in the making, but the La Pine Transit Center finally has a target date for completion, and it's not far away: June 30.

Construction is expected to begin April 16, which will only give contractors a couple of months to build the estimated $850,000 transit hub.

"It is a very quick turnaround for what we have proposed," City Manager Geoff Wullschlager said Friday.

The transit center has been in the city's plans for years, Most recently, it was expected to be built by last summer.

Earlier plans for the transit center were delayed due to design elements. Because the center will be funded by the Oregon Department of Transportation, features at the transit center not associated with transportation needed to be removed from the planned project.

"It is going to be a place where people can park and then take public transportation, either up to Sunriver or Bend," Wullschlager said.

The planned transit center includes a public restroom, parking area, pedestrian sidewalks and a picnic area.

The city will start accepting contractor proposals to build the center next week.