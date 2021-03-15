Oregon agencies relax some guidelines as schools prepare for students’ return

Top Stories

Remove 100-person cohort limit, but requires 6-foot distance 'to maximum extent possible'

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- After completing a review of guidance and metrics directed by Gov. Kate Brown, the Oregon Health Authority and the Oregon Department of Education released an update Monday to the Ready Schools, Safe Learners guidance for schools reopening to in-person classes.

The 88-page guidance document includes updated metrics that require schools to offer in-person instruction with options for families that want to continue with Comprehensive Distance Learning.

The guidance follows Governor Brown’s recent Executive Order 21-06, requiring all Oregon public schools to offer access to fully On-Site or Hybrid Instructional Models by the weeks of March 29 for elementary grades, and April 19 for secondary grades.

Key changes in this update:

Simplifies the metrics table and makes clear that Hybrid or On-Site instruction is the primary instructional model for K-12 public schools, unless extreme rates of community transmission of COVID-19 make Comprehensive Distance Learning necessary. (Page 15)

Clarifies that schools must provide Comprehensive Distance Learning for any student whose family requests it. (Page 13)

Revises cohorting requirements and recommendations for cohort design. This includes removing the 100-person maximum limit in cohort design. (Page 22)

Adjusts entry screening requirements and recommendations. All schools must continue to provide on-site entry screening for elementary students, while middle and high school students can meet the screening requirements from home. (Page 24)

“Governor Brown’s Executive Order represents a major step towards our highest priority, returning Oregon’s students to in-person instruction,” said ODE Director Colt Gill.

“This priority goes hand-in-hand with supporting the health and safety of our students, staff and the families they return to each day.

"Schools not only provide the education that Oregon’s children need to succeed, but schools also provide for social-emotional growth and support, nutritious meals, and access to medical care.

"Oregon now has approximately 175,000 students attending school in-person. I have heard many, many stories illustrating the excitement of students, parents, and educators as they have made this transition to in-person instruction. I look forward to returning many more students to Oregon’s schools in the coming days, where I know they will grow and thrive,” Gill concluded.

Last week, all seven of Central Oregon's public school superintendents sent a joint letter to Governor Brown, requesting reduced physical distancing (from 6 to 3 feet) and other revised requirements to help bring students back to in-person classes full-time.

The revised guidelines still require at least 35 square feet of usable classroom space per person, when determining room capacity, and that districts "support physical distancing in all daily activities and instruction, maintaining six feet between individuals to the maximum extent possible."