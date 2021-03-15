Portland leaders condemn ongoing violence by ‘anarchists’

Top Stories

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Leaders and elected officials in Portland are demanding an end to violence, criminal destruction and intimidation by “anarchists” that continues to occur in the city.

For nearly nine months, protesters have called for police reform and an end to systemic racism in Portland, which has become a key city in the country’s racial reckoning.

While officials on Monday said many events and protesters are peaceful, there continues to be small groups of people smashing windows of businesses, threatening community members and assaulting police.

“The community is sick and tired of people engaging in criminal destruction and violence and doing it under the guise of some noble cause,” Mayor Ted Wheeler said during a news conference.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reported the Department of Justice has paid more than $1.5 million to repair damage to the Mark O. Hatfield Federal Courthouse.

“The people who work here support the voices of racial and social justice and will not be intimidated from doing our jobs by the ugly graffiti or broken windows,” said Scott Erik Asphaug, U.S. attorney for the District of Oregon. “We do not confuse the voices of the many with the shouts of the few who hope to hold our city hostage by petty crime and violence.”

Read more at: https://apnews.com/article/race-and-ethnicity-police-violence-oregon-portland-a4b84a60d51755a8330ef102098aba63