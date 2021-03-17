OSAA says pandemic has led to shortage of officials for high school sports

Top Stories

Numbers are down 30% for all Season 2 sports

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Registration numbers are down for high school sports officials across all Season 2 activities, forcing schools to get creative with scheduling.

"Without officials, it's just recess," OSAA Assistant Executive Director Brad Garrett told NewsChannel 21 Wednesday.

In 2019-20, there were 1,535 officials for football, volleyball and soccer. This year, numbers are down about 30%, with 1,078 officials.

