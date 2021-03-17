OSU board of trustees meets to discuss president’s future amid controversy

Top Stories

F. King Alexander's apology rings hollow to critics

CORVALLIS, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Oregon State University Board of Trustees held a public hearing Wednesday on the future of OSU President F. King Alexander, recently criticized for his handling of sexual misconduct issues while at Louisiana State University.

Survivor Brenda Tracey spoke about how she’s lost faith in Alexander.

"How did we go from a man willing to publicly apologize to me, to a man actively dodging responsibility and accountability for what may be the largest college sexual assault scandal we have ever seen in this country?,” Tracey told the board.

The Husch Blackwell report, released this month, details LSU’s handling of Title IX, sexual assault, and sexual misconduct issues in 2013, all while Alexander was president of that school.

Alexander spoke at the hearing, telling the board and public in attendance: "I am truly sorry here, for survivors and everywhere, for pain caused to you by this issue that has surfaced in the past couple of weeks.”

Dozens of students, faculty and staff voiced their opinions on the president's performance, including OSU professor and union member Aurora Sherman.

"There has been plenty of time to familiarize himself with the resources on this campus and make a plan to correct the problems he now trumpets in, what is obviously a hurried attempt to inform himself, well after the news broke about his failures at LSU," she said.

Sagan Wallace, a librarian at OSU, criticized Alexander's apology for his past actions.

"What I heard from President Alexander was a tepid apology that relies on survivors to do the heavy lifting in restoring trust,” Wallace said.

Sherman also criticized Alexander’s defense of his actions and his plan for the future.

"When asked what Title IX meant to him, Alexander used his mother as a shield, but offered nothing meaningful in terms of the past issues or his plans for OSU,” Sherman said.

The board deliberated after the hearing in executive session on what if any actions to take publicly.