OSU president Alexander offers resignation amid growing criticism

CORVALLIS, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Oregon State University President F. King Alexander offered his resignation on Sunday after increasing pressure to do so from OSU employees, students and community members, Oregon Public Broadcasting reported Tuesday.

The OSU Board of Trustees announced Alexander’s resignation offering at a Tuesday morning meeting, OPB reported. The board is discussing the terms of Alexander’s resignation during a confidential, executive session at this hour.

If the board accepts the terms of Alexander’s resignation, it would be effective April 1.

“When we adjourned last week, we believed it was possible for President Alexander to repair the broken confidence and trust in his ability to lead OSU,” Oregon State Board Chair Rani Borkar said Tuesday. “After listening to and hearing important input from diverse members of our community, we now know that rebuilding trust is no longer possible.”

Earlier this month, the law firm Husch Blackwell released a report detailing the mishandling of sexual misconduct allegations at Louisiana State University, where Alexander had served as chancellor and president from 2013 to 2019 before coming to OSU last summer.

Since the release of that report, people within the OSU community and beyond have been calling for Alexander’s resignation or firing.

Last week, the OSU Faculty Senate voted “no confidence” in Alexander, calling for him to resign. The OSU Board of Trustees had placed him on probation and outlined a series of required steps.