Gov. Brown again accelerates COVID-19 vaccination timelines

Top Stories

Frontline workers, all with underlying conditions eligible April 5

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) — Gov. Kate Brown announced Friday that, in light of increasing vaccine supplies from the federal government and the progress counties and health care providers have made vaccinating seniors, Oregon will again be accelerating its timelines for COVID-19 vaccine eligibility for frontline workers and people with underlying health conditions.

In the past week, after attesting to largely completing senior vaccinations, 22 counties have begun vaccinating Oregonians in Phase 1B, Group 6. On Monday, March 29, Oregonians statewide in Group 6 will become eligible for vaccination, as previously scheduled.

Beginning Monday, April 5, all people in Phase 1B, Group 7 will become eligible for vaccination, two weeks earlier than previously planned. As previously announced, all Oregonians over the age of 16 will become eligible for vaccination no later than May 1.

“As we vaccinate our frontline workers and all Oregonians with underlying health conditions, we will work to make sure vaccines reach the communities that have been hardest hit by COVID-19: Oregon’s Black, Indigenous, Latino, Latina, Latinx, Pacific Islander, Tribal and communities of color,” Brown said. “With so many counties across Oregon ready to begin the next phases of vaccination, I am accelerating our vaccination timelines statewide, rather than proceeding county-by-county.

“And, with increased supplies, expanding eligibility will allow health care providers and community-based organizations to be more efficient in their efforts to vaccinate hard-to-reach communities.”

Phase 1B, Group 6 (No later than March 29)

Adults 45-64 with underlying health conditions,

Migrant and seasonal farm workers,

Seafood and agricultural workers,

Food processing workers,

People living in low-income senior housing, senior congregate and independent living,

People experiencing homelessness,

People currently displaced by wildfires,

Wildland firefighters, and

Pregnant people 16 and older.

Phase 1B, Group 7 (April 5)