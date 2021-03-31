Skip to Content
Ochoco National Forest finds decline in deer and elk population

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A recent study done by the Ochoco National Forest and the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife found that the deer and elk population are declining.

Monty Greg, a forest wildlife biologist with the Ochoco National Forest and Crooked River National Grassland, said the mule deer have seen the biggest impact

Sarah Gregory, a biologist with ODFW, explained that this issue affects deer, but other wildlife in Central Oregon as well.

Noah Chast will tell you why they believe this decline is happening and what can be done to stop it, tonight on NewsChannel 21 Fox @ 4.

  1. So, I wonder what the survey of critters found for the big cats, the lack of browse refreshment from fire and logging operations, and tourists on utvs, atvs, and such as. But hey, No worries, Creepy China Joe Obiden will fix everything!!!!

