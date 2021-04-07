Bend city councilors give nod to extension of downtown ‘parklet’ spaces

Top Stories

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Bend city councilors opened their meeting Wednesday evening with a discussion and informal approval of continuing added outdoor dining and retail space known as 'parklets' in downtown Bend.

'Parklets' as created last June amid COVID-19 restrictions, convert curbside areas and parking spaces into for commercial restaurant or retail use.

Under the city's current COVID-19 state of emergency declaration, these 'parklets' are allowed to provide added space for restaurants and retail uses

City staff is now looking to adopt code language to allow continuation of the parklet program.

At a work session presentation, councilors gave a thumbs up to continue the program and have city staff create a timeline for how long it could be extended.

