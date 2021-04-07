Bend roller hockey players to compete in Arizona ice hockey tournament

Top Stories

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Players from the Bend Bullets roller hockey program will travel to Phoenix, Arizona this weekend to compete with some of the best youth ice hockey players in the West.

A solid showing would qualify them for a national tournament.

Bullets head coach Jason Domitrovic said Wednesday his players have the ability to play Division 1 hockey, and possibly professionally.

Noah Chast will have more on Domitrovic's expectations for this weekend, as well as comments from two Bend Bullets players, tonight on NewsChannel 21 Fox @ 4.