COCC president recommends freeze on tuition prices, fees for coming year

BEND, Ore (KTVZ) -- Dr. Laurie Chesley, the president of Central Oregon Community College, said Monday she's recommending there be no increase in tuition and fees for the next school year, and all online course fees be suspended indefinitely.

“What we want to be is as accessible as possible to all of our community members," Chesley told NewsChannel 21.

The recommendation still has to be approved by the board of directors, and it's on the agenda for the board meeting Wednesday night. Chesley is feeling optimistic it will be adopted.

In an issue summary for the board, Chief Financial Officer David Dona noted that if the proposals pass, COCC's tuition and fees will remain in the lowest one-third of all Oregon community colleges, ranging from $109 per credit for in-district residents to $131 for non-resident veterans, $153 for out-of-district border state residents and $318 for others.

Technology, student activities and green energy fees would remain at $16.75 per credit.

