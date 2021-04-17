Oregon House Democrats hail passage of insulin cost cap, business eviction and voter protections

SALEM, OR— Today, the Oregon House of Representatives passed legislation to prohibit using failure to vote as a valid reason for moving a voter to inactive status. HB 2681, which passed with overwhelming bipartisan support, would also require notices to go to all electors who are inactive for signature or name change issues prior to each primary and general outlining how they can reactivate their registration.



There were over half a million voters in Oregon on the inactive list prior to the 2020 November Election. There are many reasons an elector can become inactive, but it is most often due to a challenge signature issue or relating to a recent name change. The electors are notified twice, within a few weeks of the most recent election, and never notified again.



“Over half a million inactive voters in this state is simply too many,” said Representative Dan Rayfield (D- Corvallis). “We worked closely with the County Clerks to develop a solution that will prohibit voters from becoming inactivated for failing to vote and also provide better notice when they are inactivated for valid reasons.”



The bill also requires the activation of electors who were inactive for not voting for any period of time.

HB 2681 passed the House floor 52 to 2 and now heads to the Senate.