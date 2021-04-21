Skip to Content
Published 11:54 am

Business collecting notes for Crooked River Ranch soldier serving overseas

Over the Edge Taphouse

CROOKED RIVER RANCH, Ore. (KTVZ) --Over the Edge Taphouse in Crooked River Ranch is collecting letters for a local soldier overseas.

Dustin Gallegos of Crooked River Ranch was deployed a month ago and is currently serving in Qatar.

Over the Edge Taphouse is planning on surprising Gallegos with Birthday wishes from the community along with a care package in the coming week.

Leslie Cano is speaking with Gallegos’ family to learn a more about the soldier and how he is serving his country. Her story is coming up, starting on NewsChannel 21 Fox @ 4.

Leslie Cano

Leslie Cano is a multimedia journalist for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Leslie here.

