Deschutes National Forest campsite reservations are going fast as growing demand continues

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) --The demand for recreational camping in the Deschutes National Forest has increased dramatically in the past year, as the COVID-19 pandemic has had many Americans seeking time away from home in the great outdoors.

Jean Nelson-Dean, public affairs officer for the Deschutes National Forest, told NewsChannel 21 on Monday that there has been a 40% increase in camping taking place at campsites on the forest. That includes both formal campgrounds and for dispersed camping.

People are able to enjoy dispersed camping, which is setting up camp outside of built campgrounds, for up to 14 days.

Nelson-Dean said she doesn’t expect the demand to decline this summer, as "approximately 80 campgrounds are nearly fully reserved until early September already."

