Back in ‘High Risk,’ Bend restaurants face quick adjustment for typically busy Mother’s Day

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- All three Central Oregon counties will be back in the High Risk category starting Friday, shaking things up for restaurants just as the typically busy Mother's Day weekend arrives.

Gov. Kate Brown's announcement Tuesday came five days after 15 counties (including Deschutes and Crook) were moved to Extreme Risk, which again prohibited indoor dining. (Jefferson County remains in the High Risk category.

Restaurants now have four days to prepare for Mothers Day, a holiday that is typically a top sales day for restaurants, according to the Oregon Restaurant and Lodging Association.

