Bend boy, 12, accused of threatening other youths with airsoft replica handgun

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A 12-year-old Bend boy faces menacing and disorderly conduct charges, accused of pulling out an airsoft replica pistol and threatening other juveniles late Tuesday afternoon near Pilot Butte Middle School, police said.

Officers responded around 4:40 p.m. to the area in the 1500 block of Northeast Neff Road on reports a boy had pulled a firearm and threatened other juveniles, Sgt. Cindy Ksenzulak said.

Several callers provided a description of the boy and his last known location, the sergeant said. They were able to found him about three blocks away.

An investigation led to the recovery of two airsoft pistols, which shoot non-lethal plastic pellets, and a small amount of marijuana, Ksenzulak said.

No injuries were reported, she said, and all of the involved parties were identified. Bend-La Pine Schools officials were notified and the boy was released to his family.

Charges of disorderly conduct, menacing and minor in possession of marijuana are being referred to the Deschutes County Juvenile Department, Ksenzulak said.