Bend police chief requests 8 more staff members in proposed 2021-23 budget

Top Stories

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- In his first budget request to city councilors, Bend Police Chief Mike Krantz is asking for an additional eight staff members in the department's $69 million proposal.

The department's proposed budget for the 2021-23 biennium request to bring on board a communications staff member, a detective focused on child abuse cases and investigations, a technician to assist with the new body-worn camera system and an officer focused on the city's growing homelessness issue.

Krantz says they are also looking to add two new school resource officers for Bend-La Pine Schools and Central Oregon Community College. The department plans on having the schools fund 40% of the cost for the proposed staff members.

According to the presentation, the department has fewer officers (137) compared to cities like Medford (148), which has 10,000 fewer residents than Bend.

You can find the proposed budget and other information at: https://www.bendoregon.gov/government/departments/finance/financial-reports

NewsChannel 21's Alec Nolan will have more details from the budget committee presentation tonight on First at Ten on Fox.