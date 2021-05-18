Stolen Warm Springs Fire brush rig recovered, with damage; reward offered for culprit

Top Stories

WARM SPRINGS, Ore. (KTVZ) – A Warm Springs Fire and Safety brush-rig pickup truck stolen from the fire station early last Thursday was recovered Saturday, with some items stolen and damage that left it unusable without repairs, authorities said Tuesday. Police have offered a reward in hopes of finding those responsible.

Warm Springs Tribal Police Lt. Ron Gregory said a security officer at the now-closed Kah-Nee-Ta Resort saw the red F-350 brush truck with fire department logos being driven up a road leading to a wooded area.

Police and fire officials had posted information about the theft from the fire station bays to Facebook and asked the public to watch for it. “This puts a struggle on the department’s logistical factors for not having the proper apparatus to respond to emergencies in the community,” one post stated.

Gregory said officers searched and found the truck, which may have been driven into the area to hide it. A chainsaw and backpack were taken and there was damage to the truck, he said.

Warm Springs Fire & Safety Chief Karla Tias confirmed the recovery but said the rig was left “unusable.”

Police said they were offering a cash reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of whoever is responsible. Information can be left on an anonymous tip line at 541-553-2202.