Deschutes County offers COVID-19 relief funds to businesses hurt by recent one-week move to Extreme Risk

Top Stories

$1.3 million part of $20 million offered to 15 counties affected by April 30 move

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Deschutes County has $1.3 million in relief funds available for eligible businesses that were directly impacted by the county’s April 30 move to the Extreme Risk level of the state's public health framework.

On Friday, May 21, Deschutes County will move from the High Risk to the Lower-Risk level.

Applications for the relief funds will open at noon on Friday, May 21, and will remain open through Thursday, May 27. To review program eligibility and apply, please visit www.deschutes.org/covidrelieffunds.

“We know that this past year has been absolutely devastating for so many of our local businesses,” said Deschutes County Commissioner Patti Adair. “We hope that these funds can help to ease the financial challenges prompted by our most recent shutdowns and capacity limits.”

Grant funds are being made available in all 15 Oregon counties impacted by the April 30 move to Extreme Risk, with a total of $20 million in funding made available by the state. The Central Oregon Intergovernmental Council will serve as the grant administrator.

“In this grant cycle, we’re prioritizing funding for businesses that were specifically impacted by our most recent move to Extreme Risk,” said county Commissioner Phil Chang. “We know these recent capacity limits and shutdowns have had huge financial impacts for our local restaurants, gyms and other businesses.”

Applicants are encouraged to check program eligibility requirements before applying and should allow at least one hour to complete the application process. Only one application may be submitted per business.

Businesses with more than 50 employees are not eligible to receive funds. Sole proprietors are eligible and encouraged to apply. Non-profit organizations must have federal 501c3 status to be eligible. Applications from businesses in rural areas, or that identify as minority-owned, women-owned, service-disabled veteran-owned and emerging small businesses will receive priority ranking.

Only online submission will be accepted. Applicants are strongly advised to gather the appropriate documentation and be prepared to upload it. Only complete applications will be considered.

Applicants will be contacted about their award status no later than Monday, June 7. Businesses that are selected to receive funds will receive checks in late June.

“We want to make sure business owners across the county know about this opportunity and have a chance to apply for these relief funds,” said county Commissioner and Chair Tony DeBone. “The pandemic has presented so many challenges for local small business owners, and this is a small way to support businesses as we move forward into the Low-Risk category of the State’s public health framework.”