Bend’s ‘Pet Parade’ is a no-go (again), but C.O.’s summer tourist season still shaping up as a busy one

Top Stories

(Update: Adding information from local hotel)

'Not feasible to provide a safe, enjoyable community event of this size'

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- With the summer season upon us, the Central Oregon tourism industry is gearing up for a big bounce-back year.

But events are still getting canceled.

On Monday, the Bend Park and Recreation District said it was canceling the July 4th Pet Parade and Old-Fashioned Festival, for the second year in a row.

The decision came despite Gov. Kate Brown's goal of having 70 percent of the state's population vaccinated and lifting most pandemic restrictions before that date.

Big events or not, visitors are still coming, big-time, as the Memorial Day weekend kickoff approaches.

One Bend hotel told NewsChannel 21 on Monday it is expecting a record summer for bookings.

Jack Hirsh is speaking to hotels and the park district today, among others, for a summer outlook. He will have a full story starting on NewsChannel 21 Fox @ 4.

Here's the full news release from Bend Park and Recreation District:

The Bend Park and Recreation District announced Monday it has canceled the July 4th Pet Parade and Old-Fashioned Festival in Drake Park for the second straight year.

"While the public health situation is improving, district leaders concluded it is not feasible to provide a safe and enjoyable community event of this size," the announcement said.

In recent years, the pet parade and festival have been attended by 6,000 to 8,000 participants and spectators, "and managing a large event in early July would pose challenges," the park district said.

“Community health and safety are our top concerns, as we do our part to evaluate activities that have been put on hold during the pandemic,” said Don Horton, the park district's executive director. “Our staff resources are focused on providing higher-priority services to residents, and those needs in parks, trails and recreation facilities need to come first this summer.”

The Pet Parade is an Oregon Heritage Event, dating back to 1932. Before the current pandemic’s back-to-back cancellations, the only other year the parade did not take place was 1943, during World War II.

“We look forward to resuming these annual traditions in 2022,” added Horton. “For this year, we ask for understanding with the cancellation.”

For community members seeking July 4th celebration activities, family swim will be offered at Juniper Swim & Fitness Center, roller skating will occur at the Pavilion, and the parks and trails will be open and ready for families and individuals to enjoy as part of the holiday.