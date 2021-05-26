Mirror Pond issues come back into view as fish passage advisory panel begins meeting

Top Stories

Two decades of debate over dredging silt, removing dam and 'community vision' not over

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- For more than a century, Pacific Power's hydroelectric dam by Newport Avenue, which formed iconic Mirror Pond at the heart of Bend, has allowed for recreation along a stretch of the Deschutes River, but it's also stopped the area's natural water flow and disrupted fish passage.

For the last 20 years, those issues -- and a lengthy debate over whether and how to dredge stilt from the pond -- have been studied and debated by a number of groups, including the Mirror Pond Management Board and most recently the Central Oregon Intergovernmental Council.

Lately, the focus has shifted from the need, cost-sharing and pros and cons of dredging to whether a fish passage would help create a more natural river flow in the area.

A "community vision" aimed to lay out a middle ground between periodic silt dredging and removing the dam to let the river flow naturally. Pacific Power, which at one point had talked of divesting the dam to the community, changed course five years ago and said it was committing to the project for the long term.

The first meeting of a new, more narrowly focused Mirror Pond Fish Passage Advisory Committee happens Wednesday at noon.

The committee's stated goal is to "identify a preferred fish passage concept that aligns with community values articulated in the 2015 Community Vision for Mirror Pond and Downtown Bend."

