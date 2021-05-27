‘Extreme stress’: St. Charles Bend still seeing dozens of COVID-19 patients, several in ICU

Top Stories

Hospital says the continued patient count has delayed care for others

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- While Deschutes County entered the 'Lower Risk' COVID-19 category on Friday, due to rising vaccination numbers, St. Charles Bend continues to see dozens of COVID-19 patients needing hospitalization, several in the intensive care unit.

The hospital reported 41 COVID-19 patients as of early Thursday morning -- more than, for example, Oregon Health & Science University in Portland. Five were in the ICU, three on ventilators.

A spokeswoman for St. Charles Bend described their system being "under extreme stress", which she said has caused delayed care for some others.

St. Charles is asking residents and visitors who are unvaccinated to continue to mask up, or better yet, get the vaccine as soon as possible, saying it will make a difference.

NewsChannel 21's Jordan Williams is visiting the St. Charles ICU and talking with St. Charles doctors, nurses and officials today about their first-hand experiences. Watch the full report on Fox @ 4.