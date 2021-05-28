Idaho governor repeals lieutenant governor’s mask-mandate ban

Top Stories

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho Gov. Brad Little has issued an executive order repealing a 24-hour-old mask-mandate prohibition put in place while he was out of the state by the lieutenant governor.

Little described Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin’s actions as a tyrannical abuse of power and what he labeled as an “irresponsible, self-serving political stunt.”

The Republican governor on Friday rescinded Republican McGeachin's executive action, taken Thursday.

McGeachin is a member of the far right who has worked to undermine Little’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic. She announced last week her run for governor. Her executive order is widely seen as a political maneuver in her effort to take Little’s job.

Read more at: https://apnews.com/article/idaho-coronavirus-pandemic-health-government-and-politics-7c28667cbdeae45fc80e35ce7f0a2aa9