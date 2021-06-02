Latest C.O. heat wave raises concern for pets in cars or on hot pavement

Top Stories

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Some Central Oregonians no doubt are enjoying the recent heat, but the record-breaking temperatures on the High Desert this week can be deadly for pets, especially if left in cars -- even if intended to be for a brief period.

On Tuesday alone, Bend police received two reports of dogs being left inside vehicles.

“Every year, when the temperatures rise we always remind people to keep their pets at home, where its safe from the dangerous extreme heat like we are experiencing right now,” said Lynne Ouchida, the outreach manager for the Humane Society of Central Oregon.

Ouchida said every year, the nonprofit receives numerous phone calls about dogs being left inside cars during hot weather.

She explained how to tell if a pet is in heat distress.

“In distress really typically means when they’re calm, they’re extreme panting, they're lethargic and they’re not moving -- that’s when they’re suffering from the exposure of heat,” Ouchida said.

The high heat can also impact the activities you can safely do with your dog.

“When you're outside and you want to exercise your dog, do it in the early hours or later evening, when the temperatures are cool and the pavement is cool.

Ouchida measured the heat Wednesday afternoon of the concrete outside the southeast Bend shelter.

“It’s over 150 degrees on the pavement here,” Ouchida said.

The Humane Society of Central Oregon she said dirt on hiking trails can retain heat and dogs in truck beds can suffer heat stroke.

Ouchida added that if you believe a pet is suffering from the heat, you should call animal control first for help.

