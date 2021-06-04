Cascades Academy senior to land helicopter on school’s athletic field

Top Stories

Student body at the school will watch senior Jackson Junkin land

TUMALO, Ore. (KTVZ) -- On Friday, a high school senior at Cascades Academy in Tumalo will be landing a helicopter on the school's athletic field -- and it won't be the first such event.

In fact, current senior Jackson Junkin was inspired to become a pilot after watching another senior land a helicopter on the school's field back in 2014.

Jackson plans to land the helicopter Friday at 1:30 p.m.

Joshua Klaus, the upper school head, said the school is "incredibly impressed by Jackson's dedication."

NewsChannel 21's Jordan Williams will be on hand and have a full report on the landing on Fox at 4.