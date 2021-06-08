Bend councilors to discuss proposal to make Minnesota Avenue downtown pedestrian-only

Top Stories

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Could Minnesota Avenue in downtown Bend become a pedestrian-only area?

It’s an idea the Downtown Bend Business Association is planning to propose at the June 16 Bend City Council meeting, according to Ben Hemson, the city's business advocate.

It would affect the area of Minnesota Avenue between Wall and Bond streets, currently a two-way street.

