Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
Published 11:58 AM

Bend councilors to discuss proposal to make Minnesota Avenue downtown pedestrian-only

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Could Minnesota Avenue in downtown Bend become a pedestrian-only area?

It’s an idea the Downtown Bend Business Association is planning to propose at the June 16 Bend City Council meeting, according to Ben Hemson, the city's business advocate.

It would affect the area of Minnesota Avenue between Wall and Bond streets, currently a two-way street. 

Watch NewsChannel 21 Fox @ 4, as reporter Leslie Cano is speaking with business owners to find out if they believe this would be a good idea. 

Bend / Business / Central Oregon / Government-politics / Local News / News
Author Profile Photo

Leslie Cano

Leslie Cano is a multimedia journalist for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Leslie here.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content