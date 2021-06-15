Oregon skydiving record attempt resumes at Madras Airport after rain delay

Top Stories

Dan Horne had completed 20 jumps before 50-minute delay; current record is 40 skydives in a single day

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- As if trying to skydive more than 40 times in a 24-hour window wasn't enough of a challenge already, a period of poor weather added an additional obstacle to Dan Horne's day Tuesday. However, after a 50-minute rain delay, the Bend man was back in the sky to try and make history.

Horne wants to break a skydiving record set back in 1986 of 40 skydives in a day. Horne's goal is to complete 45 jumps on Tuesday from the Madras Airport.

His day began early, with the initial takeoff at 5:38 a.m. Horne managed to complete 20 jumps in three hours before the weather hold hit just after 8:30 a.m.

At 9:22 a.m., Horne hopped back into the plane to finish what he started.

NewsChannel 21's Max Goldwasser is at the Madras Airport to see if Horne will rewrite the record books. Watch his full report on Fox at 4.