Oregon Gov. Brown signs human composting bill

Top Stories

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Gov. Kate Brown has signed a bill legalizing human composting, making Oregon the third state to offer that option.

KOIN-TV reports Brown signed House Bill 2574 on Tuesday, which will legalize what’s also known as natural organic reduction. It also clarifies rules surrounding alkaline hydrolysis, known as aqua cremation. The law goes into effect July 1, 2022.

Rep. Pam Marsh, from in Southern Jackson County, who co-sponsored the bill with Rep. Brian Clem, said she decided to sponsor the bill because her constituents are interested in alternative after-death options.

Washington state legalized composting human remains in 2020 and Colorado did so earlier this year.

Read more at: https://apnews.com/article/wa-state-wire-or-state-wire-oregon-composting-bills-a4339277ac618b801db419c76b186aa7