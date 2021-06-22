Downtown Bend restaurants still struggling to fill the kitchen

Top Stories

Owner of Sidelines Bar & Grill on Wall Street says they have fewer than half desired number of cooks

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Looser COVID-19 restrictions have led to customers filling the seats inside restaurants once again. In fact, many restaurants, such as the Sidelines Bar & Grill in downtown Bend, are seeing a spike in revenue better than before the pandemic.

However, many of those same restaurants are also struggling to feed all of those hungry customers, due to a shortage of cooks across the region, part of a broader, record hiring squeeze.

That's had some adverse effects on how the restaurants operate.

For example, the original dinner menu at Sidelines Bar & Grill is a few pages long, with more than 80 items to choose from. Fewer cooks means fewer options. The restaurant's current dinner menu is not only one page long, with 14 items.

