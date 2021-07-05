Bend PD reports less Fourth of July fireworks use amid ban

Top Stories

Use of fireworks still banned in Deschutes County through July 9th

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Bend Police Department said Monday that officers noticed less firework use during this year's July 4th holiday weekend, compared to previous years, likely tied to a ban on public use established by the city.

Due to heat wave and drought conditions, all fireworks use by the public is banned by the city of Bend through July 9th. Similar steps were taken by the cities of Redmond and La Pine, as well as Deschutes County. Sisters and Sunriver already have long-standing fireworks bans.

A hotline and email system was set up with Bend police to report any illegal firework activity, which could lead to a fine as high as $750.

Lt. Clint Burleigh says there were a few small fires in Bend over the holiday, but cannot confirm if they were started by fireworks or not.

