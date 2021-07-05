Bend, Redmond animal shelters on lookout for runaways after Fourth weekend

Top Stories

Week after July 4th holiday usually results in uptick in lost dogs

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Independence Day is a time of patriotism and celebration, but it's also a time of year that can be quite a scare for dogs and other animals frightened by the loud booms.

The loud displays of fireworks which rumbled through the night can affect the sensitive ears of dogs, and may even cause physical damage.

The natural response for dogs exposed to blaring sounds can be running away.

NewsChannel21's Bola Gbadebo will be speaking Monday with representatives from the Humane Society of Central Oregon in Bend and BrightSide BrightSide Animal Center in Redmond to find out if the shelters have been flooded with stray dogs after the fireworks displays, or if the ban on public use and resulting reduction in neighborhood blasts have had an impact.