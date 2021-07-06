La Pine resident says cougar has killed 25 of his chickens, voices concern for neighbors

Top Stories

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- La Pine resident Rocky Wenrick said Tuesday a cougar has been killing his chickens for the past month, and he's worried about his neighbors.

Wenrick claims he's lost about 25 chickens to the cougar, and he's seen it twice during the daytime.

He told NewsChannel 21 he fears for the safety of his neighbor's young child, who often plays outside.

While cougar sightings are not uncommon in the area, the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife has not yet confirmed the animal Wenrick saw or attacked his chickens was a cougar.

