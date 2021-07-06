Rude awakening: Wash. man accused of smashing windows at 3 downtown Bend businesses

Crime And Courts

Police say there's no sign anything was stolen

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Three downtown Bend businesses began their post-holiday work week Tuesday with smashed windows to repair and conversations with police, who arrested a Washington state man on the scene.

Alleda Real Estate, Brickhouse Restaurant and Via Delia were the three businesses that were vandalized overnight.

Bend police Sergeant Wes Murphy said dispatchers received a call around 2:30 a.m. that two people were breaking windows in the area.

Police detained two men, including a 21-year-old Des Moines, Wash., resident who allegedly broke the windows with a beer bottle, a chair and a rock. The other man was determined to not have been involved, Murphy added.

The sergeant said the suspect also tipped over and scattered the contents of two newspaper stands near the intersection of Oregon Avenue and Wall Street. Officers later stood up the stands and cleaned up the contents.

Based on officers’ observations and statements by the suspect, alcohol is believed to be a factor, Murphy said.

The man was lodged at the Deschutes County Jail on four counts of first-degree and two counts of second-degree criminal mischief, as well as offensive littering.

The value of the damaged property was being compiled, Murphy said.

Jim Coon, the owner of Alleda Real Estate, told NewsChannel 21 that nothing was stolen and that he considers the broken windows an isolated incident.

