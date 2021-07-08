DCSO Search and Rescue comes to the aid of injured Green Lakes Trail hiker, 74

Top Stories

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Deschutes County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue came to the assistance Thursday of a 74-year-old Bend man who was injured while hiking near the Green Lakes Trailhead west of Bend.

A sheriff’s office Special Services Unit was dispatched around 9:40 a.m. to the injured hiker and county dispatchers were able to determine he was about 2 ½ miles up the trail from the parking lot, according to Deputy Shane Zoon, assistant Search and Rescue coordinator.

Nine SAR volunteers and two deputies responded to assist in the rescue. One volunteer who was hiking in the area was able to arrive shortly before 11 a.m., Zook said. A U.S. Forest Service law enforcement officer also responded to the location.

The rest of the volunteers arrived with medical supplies and equipment. SAR medical team members assessed the hiker’s condition and prepared him for transport with a wheeled litter.

After the patient was secured, he was carried down the trail to the parking lot, where a Bend Fire and Rescue ambulance crew was waiting to take him to St. Charles Bend for treatment.