Oregon’s Capitol, closed for 16 months due to COVID, reopens to public

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — After 16 months of being closed to the public as a COVID-19 safety measure, Oregon’s Capitol building has reopened.

The buildings closure has been a long point of tension between Democratic and Republican lawmakers, as Republicans argued throughout the pandemic that everyone should have access to the Capitol.

While the Capitol is open as of Monday, and guided tours will resume July 19th, there are still parts of the building the remain inaccessible due to the Capitol Accessibility, Maintenance and Safety project taking place throughout the summer and into the fall. The Senate and House wings of the building will be closed through Dec. 31.

News release Monday from legislative leaders:

Entry to Oregon Capitol Building Expanded

SALEM, Ore. – Senate President Peter Courtney and House Speaker Tina Kotek today released the following statement on the expansion of public entry in the Oregon State Capitol:

“The last year has been extremely hard on our state. Oregonians have suffered devastating wildfires, an ice storm, a historic heat wave, and extreme drought. Through it all, we have battled a global pandemic that has dramatically changed our daily lives.

“Last March, we consulted with infectious disease doctors and public health officials about what changes were needed to reduce the risk of COVID-19 transmission in the Capitol. In the end, we made the very difficult decision to limit Capitol entry to legislators, essential staff, and members of the press.

“Over 70% of Oregonians 18 and older are now vaccinated against COVID-19 and community spread has reduced considerably. We are extremely grateful to Oregonians for stepping up to help beat this pandemic. With new guidance from the Oregon Health Authority and the lifting of county risk levels, we are excited to expand entry to the Capitol today to include members of the public.”

Due to the ongoing Capitol Accessibility, Maintenance and Safety project, certain areas in the Capitol will continue to be under construction during the coming months. Access to the Senate and House wings will be limited to construction personnel only until December 2021. The State Street entrances and front steps will also be temporarily closed for construction. Visitors can use the North ADA entrances to enter the building.

The Oregon State Capitol Visitor Services staff will be bringing back many of the services they provide for visitors over the next few weeks:

The Capitol Store will be open from 10:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. for the next few weeks. Visit their website or Facebook page for updates.

Capitol tours will be self-guided for the week of July 12th.

Guided tours will be offered daily at 11:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. beginning July 19th. Beginning mid-August, guided tours will be expanded to four tours per day.