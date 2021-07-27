City of Bend to offer Project Turnkey shelter details at open house this evening

Top Stories

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The city of Bend plans to share information at an open house this evening about its upcoming motel-to-shelter remodeling as part of Project Turnkey.

An open house will be held tonight at 5 p.m. near the Waterside Building at 2445 NE Division Street.

City leaders will share plans for the remodeling of the former Bend Value Inn, information on how the shelter will be managed, a summary of the services that may be offered at the shelter, and an opportunity to offer suggestions and ask questions.

You can find more information on Project Turnkey here.