Final prep work underway for fall opening of new Caldera High School in SE Bend

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Final construction work and preparation is underway for the new Caldera High School in southeast Bend.

The school is set to be ready for students by the first day of school on Sept. 8. It will be the first large high school to open in Bend in two decades.

Caldera High houses nearly 60 classrooms, including several for Career and Technical Education (CTE), a 600-seat auditorium, a library as the central focal point of the school, a football stadium and other sports fields, two secure main entries and more.

The school will open with just ninth-and 10th-graders, adding one grade level a year.

