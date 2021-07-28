Pickleball tourney brings money to Bend, but also parking woes

Top Stories

NW tournament hosted by Bend Pickleball Club happening at Pine Nursery Park through weekend

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- About 1,000 people will be at Pine Nursery Park over the next few days for a major pickleball tournament, which will bring lots of fun competition but also could cause some parking issues.

The Bend Pickleball Club coordinated with the Bend Park and Recreation District to designate some parking spots at the park for the dog park.

According to Christie Gestvang, co-tournament director with Bend Pickleball Club, the tournament will bring millions of dollars to the area as players come to Central Oregon from all over the country to compete.

Brian Ashworth, a professional pickleball player playing at the tournament, told NewsChannel 21 he and his girlfriend booked an Airbnb three months ago to find a place to stay.

Bend Pickleball Club will also have a shuttle service for players and spectators.

