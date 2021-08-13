DEQ places most of Oregon under air quality advisory due to wildfire smoke, smog

Top Stories

Oregon OSHA distributing thousands of respirators to employers

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality, Southwest Clean Air Agency and Lane Regional Air Protection Agency issued and extended air quality advisories Friday for many parts of Oregon due to smoke from wildfires in Oregon, Washington, California and Canada, as well as smog in metro areas.

The DEQ said it expects the air quality advisory to last until a least noon Monday. DEQ and partner agencies will continue to monitor wildfire smoke and ozone pollution, or smog, in these areas.

The following areas are under advisory:

Willamette Valley : Clackamas, Multnomah, Washington, Lane, Linn and Marion counties due to ozone pollution. Wildfire smoke is also impacting eastern Lane County.

: Clackamas, Multnomah, Washington, Lane, Linn and Marion counties due to ozone pollution. Wildfire smoke is also impacting eastern Lane County. Central Oregon: Crook, Deschutes and Jefferson counties due to smoke.

Crook, Deschutes and Jefferson counties due to smoke. Eastern Oregon : Baker, Grant, Harney, Malheur, Morrow, Umatilla, Union and Wallowa due to smoke.

: Baker, Grant, Harney, Malheur, Morrow, Umatilla, Union and Wallowa due to smoke. Southern Oregon : Curry, Douglas, Josephine, Jackson, Klamath and Lake counties due to smoke. Ozone is also impacting Jackson County.

: Curry, Douglas, Josephine, Jackson, Klamath and Lake counties due to smoke. Ozone is also impacting Jackson County. Southern Washington: Clark, Cowlitz and Skamania, counties due to smoke and ozone.

Smoke and ozone levels can change rapidly depending on weather. Check current conditions on the Oregon Smoke Information Blog, DEQ’s Air Quality Index, or by downloading the free OregonAIR app on your smartphone.

Smoke can irritate the eyes and lungs and worsen some medical conditions. People most at risk include infants and young children, people with heart or lung disease, older adults and pregnant women.

In addition, smog irritates the eyes, nose and lungs, and contributes to breathing problems. Consult your health care provider if these symptoms worsen. Ozone pollution increases throughout the day with exposure to sunlight, so pollution levels tend to be highest during afternoons and early evenings.

Protect yourself and your family when smoke or ozone levels are high:

Stay inside if possible. Keep windows and doors closed.

Avoid strenuous outdoor activity.

Use high efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filters in indoor ventilation systems or portable air purifiers. Or create your own air purifying filter by following these instructions.

Be aware of smoke or ozone in your area and avoid places with the highest levels.

If you have heart or lung disease or asthma, follow your healthcare provider’s advice.

Cloth, dust and surgical masks don’t protect from the harmful particles in smoke. N95 or P100 respirators approved by NIOSH may offer protection, but they must be properly fitted and worn. They won’t work for everyone, especially children. People with heart or lung conditions should consult their doctor before wearing a respirator. Get more information about protecting your health during wildfires.

The Oregon Health Authority officials ask the public to refill prescriptions at pharmacies – not going to emergency rooms for refills. It is also advised that refills be done early, and whenever possible, keep extra medication on hand.

To find a cleaner air space in your area: Visit 211info.org. Click the “cooling centers” list at the top of the page. Or call 211 or 1-866-698-6155, 24 hours per day, 7 days per week.

Oregon OSHA coordinating distribution of particulate respirators in light of wildfire smoke and emergency requirements (Photo)

Oregon Dept. of Consumer & Business Services - 08/13/21 11:55 AM

Salem – Oregon OSHA is working with several partners to distribute hundreds of thousands of particulate respirators to employers to help protect their workers in light of their new obligations under an emergency wildfire smoke rule.

The division is working with the Oregon Homebuilders Association, the Associated General Contractors Oregon-Columbia Chapter, and Hoffman Construction to create distribution sites for employers to obtain free KN-95 and N-95 particulate respirators. At the same time, Oregon OSHA is coordinating with the Oregon Department of Agriculture on the distribution of such respirators to agricultural employers.

The work remains under way. Future updates will be available online. The following is a current list of contact information for partners who are helping distribute respirators at certain locations:

Oregon Homebuilders Association Jordan Schultz jordan@oregonhba.com 503-378-9066, ext. 2 Hours of operation: 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday

Associated General Contractors Oregon-Columbia Chapter Travis Stone traviss@agc-oregon.org 503-682-3363 Hours of operation: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday

Hoffman Construction (Portland-area only) Robyn Sims Robyn-Sims@Hoffmancorp.com 503-438-4964 Interested people need to call or email for confirmation of pickup; open hours are 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday (excluding holidays).



Meanwhile, Oregon State University Extension offices continue to support Oregon’s farmers and ranchers by offering free particulate respirators around the state. Find a local office at: https://extension.oregonstate.edu/find-us

While the state’s supplies last, the particulate respirators are intended to be distributed to employers when wildfire smoke events trigger Oregon OSHA’s emergency temporary rule. The maximum number of respirators allowed to be received is four per employee.

Oregon OSHA’s rule applies to employers whose employees are – or will be – exposed to wildfire smoke where the ambient air concentration for the fine particulate matter (also known as PM2.5) is at or above an Air Quality Index (AQI) 101, which is unhealthy for sensitive groups.

Sensitive groups include people with lung and heart problems; children younger than 18 and adults older than 65; pregnant women; and people with diabetes.

Oregon OSHA encourages a careful reading of the temporary wildfire smoke rule, which took effect Aug. 9 and remains in effect for 180 days. The division offers free and confidential consultations, and technical advice – involving no citations, no penalties, and no fault – to help employers understand the requirements.

Moreover, Oregon OSHA provides free online training to help employers meet certain training requirements found in the temporary wildfire smoke rule. The training is available in English and Spanish. Topics covered include the importance, limitations, and benefits of using a particulate respirator, and how to properly wear one.

For the 2021 season, KN-95 particulate respirators previously approved under federal emergency use authorization can be substituted for respirators approved by the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH) for exposures below AQI 499. For exposures of AQI 500 and above, NIOSH-approved respirators (what are commonly known as N-95s) must be used.

There are counterfeit KN-95 respirators on the market, so it is important to choose one from the list of models that Oregon OSHA considers acceptable for substitution during the 2021 season. To review the list, visit Filtering respirators acceptable for use in Oregon under temporary rule protecting workers against wildfire smoke

Workers have a right to a safe and healthy workplace. That includes the right to raise concerns free from retaliation and to file a complaint with Oregon OSHA.

Consultation, technical advice, educational and other resources

Oregon OSHA offers free resources – involving no citations, no penalties, and no fault – to help employers comply with workplace health and safety requirements. They include:

Consultation services – Provides free and confidential help with safety and health programs, including how to control and eliminate hazards, and hands-on training

Technical staff – Helps employers understand requirements and how to apply them to their worksites

Also, the Oregon Department of Consumer and Business Services, which includes Oregon OSHA, maintains the Multicultural Communications Program that provides outreach to communities with limited English proficiency. That outreach encompasses information about on-the-job safety and health. The program includes a toll-free phone number for Spanish speakers: 800-843-8086.

Other resources include:

Oregon OSHA, a division of the Department of Consumer and Business Services, enforces the state’s workplace safety and health rules and works to improve workplace safety and health for all Oregon workers. For more information, visit osha.oregon.gov