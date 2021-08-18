Downtown Bend Oktoberfest canceled for second year

Top Stories

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Less than two weeks after announcing a revamped, week-long downtown Bend Oktoberfest for late September, the surging rate of COVID-19 delta variant cases and resulting state restrictions have prompted the Downtown Bend Business Association to cancel this year's event, a major fundraiser for the organization.

Here's the announcement of the cancellation, for a second year in a row, as posted on the event's website:





​After careful consideration, the Downtown Bend Business Association (DBBA) staff and board have decided to cancel Bend Oktoberfest, scheduled for Sept 2021.

This decision was an extremely difficult one to make.

Bend Oktoberfest is the largest fundraiser for Downtown Bend, and not being able to hold this event will result in a reduction in beautification programs for Downtown Bend, including flower baskets and holiday decorations in the 2021/2022 fiscal year.

However, the most important thing to consider is the health and safety of our community, our hospital staff, and our children who will soon be returning to their classrooms. If you want to contribute to the health and safety of our community, please do your part by getting vaccinated. The vaccine is free, no insurance is needed, and you can click here to schedule.

If you're passionate about the vitality of Downtown Bend and would like to donate to our non-profit, please click here.

Thank you for your continued support and partnership. We look forward to co-creating with you in the future to increase the vitality of our community.

Stay healthy and stay kind, we'll all get through this.

