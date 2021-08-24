Some people seeking refunds over Les Schwab Amphitheater’s new COVID rules

Top Stories

Beau Eastes with the Old Mill, told NewsChannel 21 requiring vaccine proof or a negative COVID test to attend a concert was a difficult decision to make

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Last Friday's decision by the Les Schwab Amphitheater to require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test within 72 hours to attend a concert has some people seeking refunds.

"We're able to offer shows in a safe manner, and we feel good about the decision we made," Beau Eastes, marketing director with the Old Mill District, told NewsChannel 21 Tuesday.

Eastes did not specify how many people have tried getting a refund.

"There are people that are upset we are requiring proof of vaccination or a negative test." Eastes said. "The amount of people that are unhappy with the decision is not huge."

Eastes said if you bought your tickets directly from the Old Mill, you can get a refund there. If you bought your tickets online you'll have to request a refund through Ticketmaster.