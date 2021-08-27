Deschutes County to collect marijuana tax revenue for first time since 2019

Top Stories

Seeking applicants for required Cannabis Advisory Panel to help review how the money is spent

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Marijuana tax revenue will be coming back to Deschutes County for the first time since 2019, but first the county has to create a citizen advisory panel to help decide how it's spent and other issues.

For the last two years, Deschutes County has been unable to collect marijuana tax revenue due to an ordinance passed by the county commissioners two years ago to prohibit new marijuana production and processing facilities, a move voters endorsed the following year. State rules said they don't get a share of the tax revenue as a result.

But a House bill introduced at this year's session by state Rep. Jason Kropf (D-Bend) and sponsored by Rep. Jack Zika (R-Redmond) allows counties that participate in Oregon's marijuana economy to receive a share of marijuana revenue. In order to receive that money, though, the county will need to create the first-ever Cannabis Advisory Panel.

Deschutes County could now see upwards of $100,000 annually in tax revenue, according to county Commissioner Tony DeBone.

DeBone told NewsChannel 21 the money will go toward the sheriff's office and the county Health Department to help fight illegal marijuana sales.

“We could do anything with it. It’s very much general fund," DeBone said. "It’s very flexible, how it could be spent, but this is the choice we’ve had so far.”

