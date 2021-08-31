The Big Playback is back: Five C.O. football teams to host games Friday night

Top Stories

It's only been five months since Central Oregon students took the gridiron

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- This Friday will mark the first time in two years Central Oregon high schools have played football in September, though only five months since they hit the field for last year's delayed season.

Nine teams will take the gridiron this Friday: Bend, Crook County, Culver, La Pine, Madras, Mountain View, Redmond, Ridgeview, Summit and Sisters.

Five of those teams will be hosting home games: Bend, Crook County, La Pine, Madras and Sisters.

