Oregon reports 22 more COVID-19 related deaths, including Deschutes County’s 100th; 2,099 new cases

But latest modeling projects drop in daily cases, hospitalizations

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- There are 22 new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, including the 100th death of a Deschutes County resident, raising the state’s death toll to 3,569, the Oregon Health Authority reported Friday.

OHA also reported 2,099 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Friday, bringing the state total to 309,841.

Asked for reaction to the 100th death, Deschutes County Commissioner Phil Chang noted that "25 of those 100 deaths occurred in just the last two months of the pandemic.

"The Delta variant is raging through our community, and particularly the unvaccinated. We need everyone in Deschutes County to do their part to prevent additional deaths of our neighbors. Please wear masks, limit social gatherings, and get vaccinated so we can get this pandemic under control. Your friends, family members and neighbors are depending on you to protect them and to help get our lives back to normal. "

Newest COVID-19 modeling report projects decrease in daily cases and hospitalizations

OHA also released Friday its latest COVID-19 forecast, showing a projected decline in daily cases and hospitalizations through late September.

According to the report, the effective reproduction rate — the expected number of secondary cases that a single case generates — was estimated at .79 on Sept. 1, projecting a decline in the estimated growth of new cases and hospitalizations over last week’s modeling scenario.

At that level of transmission, the report estimates 280 cases per 100,000 people, or an average of 830 daily cases and 41 hospitalizations for the two-week period between Sept. 22 and Oct. 5.

The modeling report labeled that projection “optimistic,” as it was based on the lowest point of transmission.

The report proposed an alternative scenario, factoring in assumptions around the impacts of reopening schools and many public events scheduled during the next month. In that scenario, new cases are estimated at 350 per 100,000 people or an average of 1,060 daily cases and 51 hospitalizations over the same period.

Vaccinations remain the most effective tool for slowing the spread of COVID-19, OHA said, adding that Oregonians should wear masks when in indoor public spaces and when outdoors among crowds.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 1,002, which is 25 fewer than Thursday. There are 287 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is one more than Thursday.

There are 58 available adult ICU beds out of 658 total (9% availability) and 369 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,246 (9% availability).

9/17/2021 Available Beds (and Percentage of Staffed Beds Available) Statewide Region 1 Region 2 Region 3 Region 5 Region 6 Region 7 Region 9 Adult ICU beds available 58(9%) 22(6%) 5(5%) 19(40%) 4(7%) 0(0%) 1(2%) 7(28%) Adult non-ICU beds available 369(9%) 70(4%) 15(2%) 137(22%) 36(8%) 9(18%) 45(12%) 57(44%)

St. Charles Bend reported 90 COVID-19 patients early Friday, 15 of whom were in the ICU, with 13 on ventilators. One of the 15 ICU patients was fully vaccinated and 14 of the 90 patients were fully vaccinated.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

Note: Please do not visit an emergency department for COVID-19 testing, unless you require emergency care for your symptoms.

Emergency departments in Oregon are under significant strain responding to the current surge in COVID-19. You can find a test here.

If you have a medical condition that doesn’t require emergency care, contact your provider. An urgent care center may also help you get the care you need and will save emergency departments from added strain.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.

Vaccinations in Oregon

OHA reported Friday that 8,696 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry on Thursday. Of this total, 3,979 were administered Thursday: 1,874 were initial doses, 1,697 were second doses and 358 were third doses. The remaining 4,717 were administered on previous days, but were entered into the vaccine registry on Thursday.

The seven-day running average is now 8,535 doses per day.

Oregon has now administered 2,905,173 doses of Pfizer Comirnaty, 1,882,388 doses of Moderna and 209,164 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

As of Friday, 2,698,924 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,458,176 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.

These data are preliminary and subject to change.

Updated vaccination data are provided on Oregon’s COVID-19 data dashboards and have been updated Friday.

Cases and deaths

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Friday are in the following counties: Baker (28), Benton (25), Clackamas (252), Clatsop (12), Columbia (22), Coos (40), Crook (17), Curry (2), Deschutes (128), Douglas (59), Gilliam (3), Harney (11), Hood River (12), Jackson (115), Jefferson (14), Josephine (48), Klamath (59), Lake (12), Lane (176), Lincoln (25), Linn (128), Malheur (36), Marion (157), Morrow (3), Multnomah (218), Polk (57), Sherman (2), Tillamook (16), Umatilla (63), Union (8), Wallowa (7), Wasco (29), Washington (188) and Yamhill (127).

Oregon’s 3,548th COVID-19 related death is a 68-year-old woman from Benton County who tested positive on Aug. 28 and died on Sept. 5 at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 3,549th COVID-19 related death is a 70-year-old man from Benton County who tested positive on Aug. 22 and died on Aug. 31 at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 3,550th COVID-19 related death is a 72-year-old woman from Baker County who tested positive on Sept. 8 and died on Sept. 7 at her residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 3,551st COVID-19 related death is a 73-year-old man from Clackamas County who tested positive on Sept. 6 and died on Sept. 16 at Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 3,552nd COVID-19 related death is a 53-year-old man from Clackamas County who tested positive on Aug. 14 and died on Sept. 15 at Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 3,553rd COVID-19 related death is a 69-year-old man from Jackson County who tested positive on Aug. 12 and died on Aug. 19 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 3,554th COVID-19 related death is a 55-year-old man from Jackson County who tested positive on Aug. 4 and died on Aug. 24 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 3,555th COVID-19 related death is a 72-year-old man from Harney County who tested positive on Sept. 7 and died on Sept. 16 at his residence. He had no underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 3,556th COVID-19 related death is a 77-year-old woman from Harney County who tested positive on Aug. 18 and died on Aug. 28 at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 3,557th COVID-19 related death is a 78-year-old man from Douglas County who tested positive on Sept. 13 and died on Sept. 15 at Mercy Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 3,558th COVID-19 related death is a 70-year-old man from Deschutes County who tested positive on Sept. 6 and died on Sept. 15 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 3,559th COVID-19 related death is a 78-year-old woman from Jackson County who tested positive on Sept. 2 and died on Sept. 13 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 3,560th death is a 95-year-old woman from Jackson County who tested positive on Aug. 19 and died on Sept. 6 at his residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 3,561st COVID-19 related death is a 43-year-old man from Lane County who tested positive on Aug. 29 and died on Sept. 16 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at RiverBend. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 3,562nd COVID-19 related death is a 57-year-old woman from Lane County who tested positive on Aug. 18 and died on Sept. 15 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at RiverBend. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 3,563rd COVID-19 related death is a 53-year-old woman from Polk County who tested positive on Aug. 26 and died on Sept. 14 at Salem Hospital. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 3564th COVID-19 related death is a 65-year-old woman from Yamhill County who tested positive on Sept. 2 and died on Sept. 14 at Willamette Valley Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 3,565th COVID-19 related death is a 70-year-old woman from Yamhill County who tested positive on Sept. 2 and died on Sept. 13 at Willamette Valley Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 3,566th COVID-19 related death is a 73-year-old man from Yamhill County who tested positive on Sept. 4 and died on Sept. 16 at Willamette Valley Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 3,567th COVID-19 related death is a 72-year-old woman from Umatilla County who tested positive on Aug. 18 and died on Sept. 16 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 3,568th COVID-19 related death is a 63-year-old man from Umatilla County who tested positive on Aug. 29 and died on Sept. 10 at CHI St. Anthony Hospital. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 3,569th COVID-19 related death is a 93-year-old woman from Multnomah County who tested positive on Sept. 11 and died on Sept. 14 at Adventist Health Portland. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Updated information is known about Oregon’s 3,497th death: a 36-year-old man from Benton County who tested positive on Aug. 14 and died on Sept. 12 at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions.

