Crook County School Board reacts to state’s suspension of graduation testing

PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Oregon Senate Bill 744, which temporarily suspends graduates' essential-skills testing as a requirement to earn a high school diploma, has sparked concern among Central Oregon school districts. Some fear it may impact the level of education students receive.

The measure temporarily eliminates the requirements for a basic-skills test in math, reading and writing through the 2022-2023 school year.

Gov. Kate Brown signed Senate Bill 744 this summer. The essential-skills testing requirement had been put on hold amid the coronavirus pandemic, which forced the closure of many schools and students to learn remotely.

The Oregon Department of Education has said the new law will allow the state to develop more equitable graduation requirements. Officials have been told to compare diploma requirements in different states and find ways to reduce disparities and ensure that graduation requirements are fair.

NewsChannel 21 reporter Leslie Cano will be speaking Monday with Crook County School Board Chair Scott Cooper about how he feels the testing suspension will impact the students in his district.

Her report is coming up on Fox @ 4.