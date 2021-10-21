Log truck flips at Empire Avenue and Third Street in NE Bend; no injuries reported

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A fully loaded log truck tipped over Thursday morning at the intersection of Empire Avenue and Third Street in northeast Bend, causing no injuries but blocking the busy intersection, police said.

Police responded shortly before 10 a.m. to the rollover crash, Lt. Bob Jones said. It reportedly was caused by a blown tire.

No injuries were reported, but Jones said the crash and cleanup closed Empire Avenue at the location until late morning. Motorists were urged to avoid the area if possible.

