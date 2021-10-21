Three Central Oregon HS volleyball teams look to finish season strong, eye state titles

Bend, Ridgeview and Sisters all ranked in top five in their divisions

SISTERS, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Three Central Oregon high school volleyball teams are looking to make up for last time after last year's 2020 state championships were canceled due to COVID-19.

The 2021 state championships start next week, and Bend, Ridgeview and Sisters all have a good chance at a deep run in their brackets to take a state title.

Each team is playing their last game of the season ahead of the state playoffs. Sisters (#1 in Class 4A) is hosting Woodburn Thursday night at 6 p.m. Bend (#2 in 6A) is traveling to South Salem for a 6:30 p.m. start, while Ridgeview (#4 in 5A) will be in Pendleton at the same time.

Each team won its league this year, but three all teams are eager to hoist a state championship trophy.

If Sisters can come out on top in next week's playoffs, it will be the team's first state title since 2017. Bend is looking to capture its first 6A title since winning back-to-back 5A state titles in 2016 and '17. Ridgeview could go back-to-back after the team's success in 2019.

NewsChannel 21's Jordan Williams is shooting the action in Sisters and will have more tonight on Fox at 10.