La Pine Hawks football team could have first above-.500 season since 2017

Hawks host Sisters Outlaws tonight in 3A bragging rights matchup

La PINE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The La Pine Hawks did not have the greatest start to the season.

The team had its first game canceled, then would lose two out of the first three games of the season.

But a 3-1 record in La Pine's last four games has put the Hawks at 4-3, and on the verge of the team's first above-.500 season since 2017.

To do that, La Pine will have to beat the visiting Sisters Outlaws, who also haven't had the best season, with only one win and five losses. But the team has made progress, scoring an average of 23 points in the their last three games.

La Pine could also get its highest OSAA 3A ranking since joining the class in 2014. The Hawks are currently ranked No. 5 in the state.

