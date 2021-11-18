Two Central Oregon referees receive state’s top ‘Official of the Year’ awards

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Oregon Athletic Officials Association has announced its first awards for officials of the year -- and two Central Oregon referees, Chuck Aldred and Nathaniel Collins, have received top honors.

“I was honored -- and honestly, I was stumped for words on it,” Collins told NewsChannel 21 on Thursday.

Collins has been a referee in Central Oregon since he was 17 years old. He's been a referee for baseball, basketball and soccer. He's receiving this year's award as best soccer official in the state.

Aldred, meanwhile, has been recognized as this year's best football referee in the state.

“We’d like them to feel as special as they are," said Debi Hanson, the associate executive director at OAOA. "There’s no real recognition of officials.”

